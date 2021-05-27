Watch
Second annual Black Birders Week begins May 30

Robin Loznak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A male belted kingfisher perches on a barbed wire fence while hunting for fish in the Missouri River near Great Falls, Mont., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2007. (AP Photo/Great Falls Tribune, Robin Loznak)
Belted Kingfisher
Posted at 4:59 PM, May 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western New York Land Conservancy is hosting Black Birders Week from May 30 to June 5.

Black Birders Week is a weeklong series of events aimed at increasing the visibility of black birders and celebrating cultural diversity in the birding and naturalist communities in Western New York.

On May 30 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Black Birders Week will hold an event at Red Jacket Riverfront Park in Buffalo aimed to provide a culturally relevant experience for kids of color and their caregivers to experience the joys of nature in new ways.

Naturalist and teacher Marcus Rosten will discuss the birds you can find in Buffalo and Western New York, which include the following

  • Belted Kingfishers
  • Baltimore Orioles
  • Green Herons
  • Yellow Warblers
  • Common Yellowthroat
  • Black-throated Green Warbler

You can find a link to register for the event here.

