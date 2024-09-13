Nick's final wish: Friends searching for two women who agreed to take late pet owner's dogs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On August 2, former Buffalo Common Councilmemeber Nick Bonifacio passed away at the age of 76. Bonifacio was a father figure to many as a longtim director of the Butler Mitchell Boys Club for more than 20 years.

He dedicated his life to serving others, and later in life his two dogs Gus and Shadow.

"His dogs was his family," explained Chris DelPrince, who knew Bonifacio well. "He didn’t have kids, he had dogs and he treated them just like a person."

Bonifacio passed away last month from complications after surgery. Before he went to the hospital he told friends that if anything were to happen to him, he made arrangements for his dogs to go live with two women he met at LaSalle Park's dog park.

The only issue is that Bonifacio never told friends the names of the women.

The LaSalle dog park has since closed, so friends put up these flyers at the nearby dog park on Fourth Street hoping to find the two women Bonifacio wanted his dogs to live with.

WKBW Flyer at Fourth Street dog park

If you or someone you know, knows these women call Rick at 716-544-2357