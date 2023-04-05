Search warrant uncovers illegal weapons and drugs inside Niagara Falls home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Tuesday at 1005 17th Street in Niagara Falls.

The search was executed by the Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division.

Detectives seized eight grams of suspected crack cocaine, an assault rifle, a revolver, two shotguns, ammunition and high capacity magazines.

Police arrested 40-year-old Curtis D. Pugh and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.