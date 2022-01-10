Search underway for teen missing from Lackawanna who was last seen November 2021

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Local authorities are searching for a teen missing from Lackawanna who was last seen November 2021.

Monday, the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and NYS Office of Victim Services tweeted information regarding Derrion Gray who is missing from Lackawanna.

According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse Gray was last seen November 3, 2021 wearing a gray polo shirt and gray sweatpants. He may be with a male companion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.