WEST FALLS, N.Y. — A search is now underway for a 55-year-old woman with dementia in West Falls.

Police say Linda DeYoung was last seen on Davis Road at around noon on Tuesday.

Police believe that DeYoung may be in need of medical attention.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Aurora Police at (716) 652-1111 or to call 911 directly.

For more information please see the image below.