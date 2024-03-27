Search underway for missing vulnerable adult last seen in the Village of Albion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Albion Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 21-year-old Cooper W. Karas who was reported missing from Greece on March 25.

Police said Karas was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on March 25 in the Village of Albion where he dropped his dog off to his grandparents for them to care for it. He was wearing black sweatpants, a black Northface jacket and bright green Crocs.

Karas was driving a gray 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with NY Registration KEC4445.

According to police, Karas may be a harm to himself and he may be in the Orleans, Genessee or Monroe County area.

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse said information indicates that he was in the Clifton Springs area on March 26 at 10:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call Orleans County Dispatch at 585-589-5527, the Albion Police Department at 585-589-5627 or Greece Police Department at 585-581-4033.