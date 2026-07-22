Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Niagara River Gorge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 18-year-old man in the lower Niagara River Gorge.

New York State Park police said around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, it received a report of an 18-year-old man in the Niagara River near the bottom of the Whirlpool stairs.

According to police, witnesses said the man had been standing on a rock fishing in a restricted area with five other individuals when he fell in the river and was struggling to swim and stay afloat.

Police said there is currently a multi-agency, binational search underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (716) 278-1777.