Search team recovers body of Ohio man who went missing while swimming in Chautauqua Lake

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A search team recovered the body of an Ohio man who went missing while swimming in Chautauqua Lake on June 21.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call of a submerged swimmer on Chautauqua Lake north of Chautauqua Institution on June 21. The Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team and CCSO marine division responded, were unable to locate the swimmer and the search was paused due to darkness.

The search continued on Sunday, and the sheriff's office said that around noon, the subject was located by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery team utilizing side scan sonar. Divers recovered the body, which was identified as 63-year-old Peter Pizzulo, of Cortland, Ohio.