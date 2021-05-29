Search for 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin continues nine months after he was reported missing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Groups organized on Saturday to help search for 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin who was last seen on Warren Avenue in Buffalo in August 2020.

A search led by GYC Ministries gathered at McCarthy Park in Buffalo to look for the 13-year-old.

"We have a large case of missing people that a lot of people do not take initiative to follow behind," said Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries. "It's not every day you wake up and you find someone missing especially a child like Jaylen Griffin that was 12 years old when he was last seen."

If you have any information on Griffin's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.