BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The search continues for missing RIT student, Matthew Grant.

Matthew's family has traveled from northern Michigan to Rochester to help search for him.

Matthew's family says he left his phone at home when he left Rochester Monday night and has not been seen or heard from since.

His car was last tracked to the Thruway exit in Syracuse Monday, but his family has no idea where he went from there.

The night he went missing they say the fourth year student went to wrestling practice, where he acts as co-captain and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

They went through his computer and found he had searched maps in the Adirondacks, Appalachian trail and other areas the night he left home.

The family says finding Matthew's car is key.

He is driving a 2014 gray Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate ESR-8141.

If you know anything about Matthew's disappearance call 911 right away.

