Scripps partners with The News Literacy Project

WASHINGTON D.C., (WKBW) — The E.W Scripps Company has teamed up with The News Literacy Project for National News Literacy Week.

The week is designed to help viewers spot misinformation and prevent it from spreading.

Monday night, Scripps President and CEO, Adam Symson, spoke at a public forum discussing the importance of transparency and accountability within local media to build the public's trust.

"We are certainly pushing for transparency with respect to corporations and the government, we have to be willing to provide that same level of transparency with our audiences," said Symson.

This discussion comes at a time when only 39 percent of American adults say they can trust "the media".

The fourth annual New Literacy Week runs through Friday.