Scotch 'N Sirloin in Amherst to close after 54 years in business

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scotch 'N Sirloin on Maple Road in Amherst will soon close its doors after 54 years in business, as first reported by Buffalo Business First.

7 News spoke with co-owner Joe Delaney who confirmed that May 24 will be the final day of business. He said the large restaurant model is no longer sustainable for them and that staffing issues and the cost of rent and meat are impacting them the most.

According to Delaney, the shutdowns during the COVID pandemic hurt them and they never fully bounced back.

The restaurant has been in business for 54 years and Delaney and his co-owner have operated it for the last 44 years. The closure will impact about 21 employees.