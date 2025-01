BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a Scio man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in the Town of Freedom.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on State Route 98. Investigators say 69-year-old Thomas Kilmer drove his 2011 Ford F150 off the road, hitting a culvert and a tree.

Authorities say Kilmer was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to Chaffee Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.