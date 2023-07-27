Sci-Night workshop teaching art enthusiasts to create "Barbie pink"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You have probably heard of the phrase "On Wednesdays we wear pink", but on this Wednesday, folks learned how to make pink!

The Buffalo Science Museum got in on the Barbie fun Wednesday night, stirring up a recipe for "Barbie pink" not only to promote staying true to yourself in society but also to teach the "physics of color".

"Sci-Night: Physics of Color" is an interactive workshop for painters 18 and up, which brought in dozens of eager painters to take a deep dive into the rainbow.

It is a cool mix of the Barbie buzz and a cool activity for families to try.

It was being taught by a University at Buffalo physics student.

"We're currently mixing some subtractive color-mixing color wheels with magenta cyan and yellow primary colors. We're doing a lot of color experiments with spectrolines, camera luminescence and rainbows is a big thing," Buffalo Science Museum Experience Team member, Mark Bogacki said.

In case you were wondering so you could try this at home, the official Pantone color for Barbie is 219c which is comprised of 87.84% red, 12.94% green and 54.12% blue.

This event came as pink has been raking in the green this week!

In its first weekend in theaters, "Barbie" brought in $162M making for the biggest opening weekend of the year so far.