Local school districts close schools Tuesday due to weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several local school districts have announced schools will be closed Tuesday due to weather.

All Niagara Falls City School District schools and Head Start will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather, according to an announcement on the district's website.

Brian Graham, Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools in the Grand Island Central School District, announced all schools would be closed Tuesday. After school events such as athletic practices, contests, musical rehearsal and the vaccine clinic will continue as planned.

Due to the significant snow fall on Grand Island and the amount of work required to clear out our buses, schools will be closed tomorrow. After school events such as athletic practices, contests, musical rehearsal and the vaccine clinic will continue as planned. @GrandIslandCSD — BrianSGraham, Ed.D. (@BrianSGraham) January 17, 2022

North Tonawanda police announced all North Tonawanda City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Schools in the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District will be closed Tuesday, according to an announcement on the district's website. "Due to the anticipated high winds and additional snow forecasted by the National Weather Service through 10:00 am tomorrow, all schools and school related activities will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18. Please stay safe," the website says.

7 News will work to keep this list updated as possible but you can track the latest closings and delays here.