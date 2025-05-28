School is almost out and summer camps are filling up fast

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — School’s almost out, and after a rough winter, summer might be closer than you think.

If you're planning to put your child in summer camps this year but haven't looked into it yet, don't worry, there's still time.

One popular local option is Stutelage Innovations, a growing educational summer camp with locations in East Amherst, North Tonawanda, and Orchard Park.

Owner Colleen McNamara said the camp's mission is simple: to make learning fun.

“Our mission at Stutelage is really to make learning fun; that is our primary goal,” said McNamara.

She also added that the camp is intentionally designed to be flexible for busy families.

“We know that parents have non-stop changing schedules, that’s part of being a parent,” McNamara said. “So we want to be an option for every parent, you can come at any time you want. If there are openings, we allow you to join even up until the day of camp.”

Unlike many camps with rigid schedules, McNamara said the camp allows families to pick and choose which days their child attends, a setup that she said keeps more spots open and accessible.

Across town, another popular option and a familiar name to many is the YMCA.

“We’ve noticed as the weather gets nicer, the spots are being taken up faster, so registrations are coming in quicker,” Scott Wigley, Vice President of Overnight Camps at YMCA Buffalo Niagara, said.

Wigley said the YMCA still has plenty of openings, with a wide variety of options for families, including both day camps and overnight adventures.

“Especially our overnight camps, they’re unique, with different outdoor opportunities,” Wigley said.

“We have horses at one camp, high adventure, boating, a lot of fun and cool things that help kids get off screens and into nature," Wigley said.

For Stephen Houghton, YMCA camp director, the most rewarding part of each summer is seeing campers grow, not just physically, but socially.

“You’ll see a kid start off the summer maybe not talking to many people,” Houghton said. “By the end of camp, they’ve got a whole group of friends around them.”

Although spots are still available at both camps, staff members recommend registering sooner rather than later to secure your child’s place.

