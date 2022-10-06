School districts are searching for solutions after student athletes report racism

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Racism was at the forefront of conversation at the North Tonawanda school board meeting Wednesday evening. This after an alleged racist incident at a girls soccer game last month.

"And then our goalie, the ball came up to the front so she ran up to the front and then they kicked it really far and right into the goal before our goalie could get there," said Legend Lewis, an 8th grade soccer player in the Niagara Falls school district.

Lewis told 7 News, she plays for the love of the game. Which is why she said it doesn't matter what the score board says at the end of the game. However, when it comes to what the players or people in the stands have to say, it's a different story.

"I heard monkey noises coming from the stands," said Lewis. "And it hadn't really hit me until I went on the beach to get some water that they were making monkey noises at me."

Lewis said that was the first time, in just the 8th grade, that she experienced racism.

"I didn't really know what to do," said Lewis. "I was completely confused."

However, Lewis said she did know one things for sure. That was to tell her mother exactly what happened right away.

"I couldn't have been just like oh okay, well," said Lewis. "And act like nothing happened."

Wednesday night, Lewis, with her mother by her side, attended the North Tonawanda school board meeting, hoping the school board couldn’t act that way either.

Lewis and her mother were not alone. Community members from both North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls were in attendance. Many board members said this was the largest community showing they had ever seen. The Niagara Falls Superintendent, Mark Laurrie spoke at the meeting and pledged to join North Tonawanda in their fight to combat racism.

"Tonight is the beginning of something really important," said Lewis. "Two school districts coming together to make change."

North Tonawanda Superintendent, Gregory Woytila said both school boards have sat down to discuss what programs and trainings are in place and says he's looking forward to taking things to the next level,

"Both districts already work with UB Trauma Institute and that covers everything from diversity, equity and inclusion," said Woytila. "As well as students with trauma."

"We had a good conversation about curriculum and the stories and the books that we read and how those are presented and how they're chosen."

Both superintendent Woytila and Laurrie said they want students from both districts to come together to share ideas and grow with each other. Laurrie went on to tell 7 News how student voices should be valued. That statement put on display as many board members and community members took the time to apologize to Lewis and acknowledge her choice to speak out.

7 News reporter Sydni Eure asked Lewis how being at the board meeting made her feel. Lewis responded with "it feels absolutely amazing."

"I feel like Maya Angelou," said Lewis.

7 News also asked her why she chose Maya Angelou.

Lewis shared how she grew up reciting Angelou's poems and always looked up to her. She even told 7 News her favorite poem.

"Still I rise," said Lewis.