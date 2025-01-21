School closings begin to roll in as lake effect snow and bitter cold impacts Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School closings are beginning to roll in as lake effect snow and bitter cold impact Western New York.

Buffalo Public Schools announced schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, with no remote instruction, "All students and staff are to stay home and stay safe."

The district previously said it used its allotted snow days, but because Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for counties impacted by the lake effect storm the district said it will submit a request to the New York State Education Department to recover any snow days used during the emergency order.

The district said High School Regents exams scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled because of the state of emergency order as well.

Other districts that have already announced closures for Tuesday, January 21, include:



Lackawanna City School District

Pioneer Central Schools

Iroquois Central School

Orchard Park Central School District

Olean City School District

Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District

Eden Central Schools

Frontier Central Schools

You can check the latest closings and follow the latest updates on travel conditions and alerts on our website here.

You can find the most up-to-date forecast from the 7 Weather team here.