School cleaner wins $5,000 in Tops groceries and gas

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christina was Friday's lucky contest winner in the Tops "Rip It! Win It! LIVE IT Up!" Monopoly contest. The contest is still ongoing with more winners able to win up to $25,000 in Tops gift cards for groceries and gas.

Christina said she will help her son with the prize, and buy gas from Tops for her family of three.

It's not a bad time to win free groceries, as the cost of supermarket shopping has only risen in the last year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics the average cost of groceries is up 13% from March 2022 to March 2023.

On a national monthly basis, the price for groceries actually went down slightly from February to March. This is the first month-to-month drop in almost 3 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the northeast, most of the popular items have seen an increase in average cost, including chips, a dozen eggs, and a gallon of grade A milk. However white bread is down an average of six cents per pound in the last year.

WKBW Northeast Prices

Still one of the popular items that has seen a rise in price, is malt beverages and cereal and bakery products, which rose almost 14% from March 2022 to March 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

