School bus stop-arm cameras coming to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls City School District and Niagara Falls Coach Lines announced school bus stop-arm cameras are coming to Niagara Falls.

As part of the BusPatrol school bus safety program, beginning Monday stop-arm cameras on school buses in Niagara Falls will capture the license plates of drivers that illegally pass. The program is aimed at deterring drivers from ignoring school bus stop-arms.

“With the full return to in person learning and the dispatching of 80 bus runs daily, it is more imperative now than ever, that drivers proceed slowly and recognize that traffic safety is more critical than ever,” said Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie. “Hopefully, this program will yield no bus infractions.”

Officials say local law enforcement will use this technology to enforce school bus stopping laws. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus in New York State and the fine ranges from $250 for a first violation to a maximum of $1,000.

“The implementation of BusPatrol adds another tool in the tool belt of the Niagara Falls Police

Department in protecting our City’s children,” said City of Niagara Falls Police Department Superintendent John Faso. “Our goal is not to have to ticket drivers, but this allows us to enforce safety measures needed to protect children as they get on and off of school buses.”

Through BusPatrol’s violator funded program the technology, installation and maintenance

have been provided at no cost, according to a release.