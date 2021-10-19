School bus shortages are hurting smaller WNY school districts greatly

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cassadaga Valley School District is just the most recent school district to fall prey to the school bus driver shortage, a pinch felt across Western New York and all over the United States.

On October 17th, the School District released this message via their Facebook account, mentioning they have lost three drivers with no timetable for return:

The issues continued for Cassadaga Valley on Monday, with more buses being reported as down due to a lack of staffing.

"We are doing all we can to return the school to a sense of normalcy," said Superintendent Chuck Leichner.

"For now, we ask that if you can bring your child to school on your own, great, but if not, we will have remote instruction available to count for attendance," he added.

"I know this isn't the school district's fault. They have done a good job at being transparent with us," said Mark Cunningham, a parent of two children at the school.

Mark however did have to put his job on hold to make sure his children were brought to and from school, he said.

"I hope someone doesn't lose their job bringing their kids to school," he said.

In conclusion, Mark had a hopeful plea to the Fredonia community.

"I would implore anyone who is retired, without a job, looking for some work, please apply to be a school bus driver. It is an important job that needs to be done. Please help out our community," he said.

If you would like to become a bus driver, please contact the Cassadaga Valley Department of Transportation directly. You can find their information to call via the website, here, or email the department:

Mechanic:

Greg Peck

Email: gpeck@cvcougars.org

Typist:

Teresa VanHouten

Email: tvanhouten@cvcougars.org