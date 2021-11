CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say an accident involving a school bus with students on it slowed traffic early Tuesday morning near the Cheektowaga-Buffalo border.

The accident happened around 7:00 a.m. on Eggert Road just north of East Delavan Avenue, where police say a car rear-ended the bus.

Police say no one was hurt and the students were transferred to another bus to be taken to school.