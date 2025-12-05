School bus catches fire with 15 students on board in Springville, no injuries reported

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A school bus caught fire in Springville on Friday morning and the Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District credited the quick actions of students and the driver for everyone making it out safely.

The district said the bus caught fire in the area of Johnson and Middle Roads, with 15 SMS and SHS students and the driver on board. Everyone was evacuated safely and no other vehicles were involved. Another bus was quickly dispatched to the scene and the students and driver were cleared by EMS.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can find the full statement from the district below.