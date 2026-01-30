Scammers target National Grid customers amid smart meter rollout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Scammers are targeting National Grid customers as the utility company continues to roll out its new smart meters.

I came across this post online by a National Grid customer sharing her near-scam experience, which said:

"ALERT REGARDING NATIONAL GRID SCAM!!! We almost got scammed by a phone call re the upcoming installation of the National Grid smart meters. The scammer called impersonating a worker who would be installing the new meter. We said that we wanted to opt out and were given an 800 number to call (mistake #1). It was a bogus number to someone who stated that we were past due by 78 days and that our electricity was going to be shut off within 24 hours. Our records showed that it was automatically paid but we went along with this (mistake #2). To pay it (suddenly went to over $400) we had to Zell it at first(we tried this Mistake #3). Our bank wouldn't allow this, thank goodness. Then we were asked to go to a 7 Eleven to pay and call when we got to the store. Finally, things were major fishy. Why call then?? (I was scammed before and my alert went up big time). We didn't do anything further but did check our account and alerted National Grid to this. Please be wary! "

“Take a breath and take control of the situation,” David Bertola from National Grid said.

He said these utility company scams are continuing to pop up, and it's important that customers know how to handle them.

First, Bertola recommends a simple test: ask the caller to read your account number back to you.

“We have account information when we’re calling. If they can’t do that, hang up on them," said Bertola.

National Grid does call and text customers. If you get a text message from National Grid, make sure you verify any number or website on the company's website here.

In the case above, the scammer also told her to go to a 7-Eleven, purchase a prepaid gift card, and provide the card information as payment.

National Grid says it never asks customers to pay with prepaid gift cards or through services like Zelle.

With smart meters and other utility upgrades rolling out statewide, officials urge customers to stay alert and skeptical of unexpected calls demanding immediate action.