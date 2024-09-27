BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Clerk has issued a warning about a scam targeting E-ZPass users with fake text messages.

According to the clerk, the scam has been going after customers of tolling agencies across the country and attempts to persuade users to enter personal and/or financial information on a phony website. The text message is sent as an attempt to collect tolls on behalf of “NY Toll Services” or “E-ZPass Toll Services," and you are directed to click a link to pay an outstanding toll balance to avoid a late fee.

The clerk said the toll account information provided in the texts is not valid or accurate and real communications from E-ZPass New York will only refer customers to the following official websites: EZPassNY.com and TollsByMailNY.com

CHECK THE ADDRESS: E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail WILL NEVER send a text or email requesting sensitive personal information such as credit card number, social security, usernames, passwords, etc. For more, go https://t.co/KtbiYYjIOj. https://t.co/BzxBzbjMfl pic.twitter.com/rqdqbbM4dx — New York State Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) September 27, 2024