Say Yes Buffalo launches program for students to apprentice at local businesses

BUFFALO, NY — Say Yes Buffalo launched their CareerWise Greater Buffalo program on Friday, having high schoolers who were enrolled tell their stories.

“I was literally jumping for joy, when I got the first call I was so excited,I ran downstairs to tell my grandma,” said Traezhon Powell, who at 18 works for Tesla as an apprentice, and its all thanks to the initative CareerWise Greater Buffalo through Say Yes Buffalo.

With help from Say Yes Buffalo students have received more than 18 million dollars in scholarships for a two year or four year degree in higher education.

At least 170 of the Say Yes Buffalo scholars have since gone on to earn graduate or doctorate degrees including 19 MBAs, 20 Masters in Education, 4 Doctors, and 7 JDs.

"It ranges from 25 and 30 hours and on the course of three years it can go up to 40 hours, and is a full-time job and in the first few years they can receive a two year degree from hilbert college or SUNY Erie,” said CEO David Rust of Say Yes Buffalo.

Transportation is provided for students in the program from participating employers like Harmac Medical products, Moog, M&T bank, Rich Products, Tesla and Wegmans.

25 Buffalo youth have already been involved in the program over the summer and they tell me they are excited to get a headstart on their careers.

“I hire people i do background checks, job resumes, stuff like that,” said Zakiyyah Torres, who works for Rich Products in the HR Department.

Students meet one on one with employers who come to their high schools and from there they apply for the apprenticeship program.

You can apply for apprenticeship program here.

