BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Two organizations are teaming up to make sure those in need have dessert with their Thanksgiving meal this year.

Jam Parkside and Pie it Forward Buffalo collected pies on Saturday.

People stopped by the coffee shop donating homemade pies, or pies they bought at a store or bakery.

Jam Parkside" and Pie it Forward collected more than 600 pies.

They will all be donated to the Buffalo City Mission which will distribute them to those who need it most.