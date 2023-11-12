Say it with flowers: Let's go Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some temporary public art is making Bills fans do a double take in downtown Buffalo.

It's an 8 foot cutout of Josh Allen, surrounded by a sea of red, white and blue flowers.

It's located where Chippewa, Genesee and Ellicott Streets all come together.

This is the brain child of the woman who owns Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Florist, who says she read about flash flower events in an article four years ago.

They are impromptu public works of art set up at random.

Maureeen Bartley says this is her first flash flower event, but it will definitely not be her last.

