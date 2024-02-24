‘Save our school save our bingo:’ Families frustrated over St. Andrew’s Country Day School closing soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many parents and bingo players are crossing their fingers in hopes St. Andrew’s Country Day School doesn’t shut down.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with Kevin Brick who volunteers to help with bingo at St. Andrew’s.

Brick says he helps out as part of a tuition assistance program to lower the cost of his kid’s tuition.

“So we have to pay and our children have to pay for the sins of the church,” he expresses. “They’re like no you have to work or we’re going to close the school. They’re like giving us the guilt trip like we did something wrong.”

Superintendent of St. Andrew’s Country Day School Dr. Tim Uhl says this in a statement:

I’d like to follow up our meeting from last Friday with information and suggestions for next steps. First, thank you for expressing your concerns about the closure of St. Andrew’s and displaying your passion for the school. I know this is a difficult time for many of you, especially the students. We need to make decisions to support them and to lessen the difficulty during this transition period. Unfortunately, that does not mean keeping St. Andrew’s school open past June. Over the past few years, many ideas have been discussed and suggested to bring in more enrollment and to provide more revenue for the school. But the outflow of so many families after last year (a reduction from 168 to 72 students in one year) was impossible to overcome without a huge subsidy from the parish. After all, it’s nearly impossible to operate a school with only 54 students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. But with its own financial struggles causing the parish to close, keeping St. Andrew’s School open proved impossible. St. Andrew’s Country Day School is a ministry of the parish and thus when the parish closes, all ministries also close. One question that came up during the meeting seems to be the focus of so much anxiety. “Will St. Andrew’s stay open to the end of the school year?” The Bishop has shared that he would like the school to remain open until the end of the year. This will require all of us working together to do what is best for our students. This means we need all students to stay, all families to continue with their tuition commitments, and bingo revenue to continue uninterrupted. Therefore, the guarantee of the school staying open until June 30th is entirely dependent on you, the parents. There is room at all local Catholic schools who are prepared to welcome you. Our hope is that you will reach out to those schools and enroll for the fall. Please keep in mind the April 1st deadline to notify your local public school district about your transportation needs for this fall. We understand that the closure may present challenges for some families. Please be assured that we have resources available to you. Your feedback and engagement are valuable to us as we navigate these challenging times. Thank you for your continued partnership in ensuring the well-being and academic success of our students.



Meanwhile parents aren’t buying it.

“The diocese is not very transparent or truthful, so you don’t really know what to expect from them. It’s not a great outlook,” Brick says. “But I’m going to stay here in bingo as long as I can to make sure my kid can have at least until the end of the school year.”

Many are saying bingo at St. Andrew’s has been held for almost 30 years, and it helps the school financially.

“Bingo brings in close to $750,000 maybe even more than that for the school, and we want to know where is that even going.”

Others who come to St. Andrew’s for bingo can’t wrap their heads around the closure that’s coming.

“And like he just told you, bingo brings them a lot of money. We’re here three days a week. This is like my family,” says Chris Mikulec, a resident says. “So I just wanted to say I think that it’s a shame that they didn;t work around this and just came here and just said "oh we're done.”

Brick says he and other parents have a lot on their plate in these next few months.

“I’m very stressed. My wife is very stressed,” he expresses. “Now we’re kind of scrambling for what to do in the fall. I’m hoping not to really be scrambling on what to do for June.”