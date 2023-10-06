Savannah Bananas to bring wacky baseball antics to downtown Buffalo in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the most popular baseball teams in the world is coming to Buffalo.

The Bisons announced Thursday on their Facebook page that Sahlen Field will host the Savannah Bananas for the first time ever in a three-game series from July 5-7, 2024.

But if you're expecting a normal baseball game, this will be anything but. The Bananas play by their own rules — literally. It's a version of baseball they call "Banana Ball."

They've sold out every game since 2016 and their wacky on-field antics have been featured on ESPN, CNN and Sports Illustrated.

You can find out how to get on the ticket lottery for the game here.

