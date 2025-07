BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saul Elkin, a giant in Buffalo's theatre world, has died. Elkin founded Shakespeare in Delaware Park in 1976.

His talents often dominated the Shakespeare stage through the years. He was active with the Alleyway Theatre and the Jewish Repertory Theatre of Buffalo.

Elkin was also a distinguished professor of theatre at the University at Buffalo.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer. You can find more online here.