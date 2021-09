BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's all about the suds along Buffalo's waterfront.

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival wrapped up Saturday at Canalside.

The event featured more than 50 breweries from Western New York, and from every other corner of the state.

Organizers say the festival sold out with some 12-hundred tickets sold.

The event was hosted by the New York State Brewers Association.