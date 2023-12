LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sarah McLachlan will bring the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour to Artpark on June 18, 2024.

McLachlan will perform her acclaimed "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy" album in its entirety along with other hits and will be joined by special guest FEIST.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon. Indoor reserved seats start at $60.50 and general admission lawn tickets are $40.50. Artpark said ticket prices include facility fees and additional fees apply for online orders.

You can find more information here.