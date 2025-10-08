Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill closes Walden Galleria location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is one less business open at the Walden Galleria.

Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill shut its doors at the mall for good on Oct. 5 after five years in business.

The owner, Paul Santora, says he's choosing not to renew his lease over what he calls "mall constraints" and personal reasons.

Santora says he will also no longer pursue opening another location on Goodrich Road in Clarence Center.

The Transit Road location in Williamsville will remain open.

You can find Santora's full statement here: