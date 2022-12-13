Santa stops by Sisters Hospital to spread holiday cheer to NICU families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York families are getting ready to spend the holidays in the hospital, where their newborns need a little extra care before going home.

In a tradition now more than a decade at Sisters Hospital, Old Saint Nick and his elves stopped by the neonatal intensive care unit to give many families their first Christmas memories together.

"I was hoping to have her home by Christmas," Vicky Peterson said.

Peterson and David Virella welcomed baby Josie a little earlier than expected this December. The first-time mom said Josie was born premature.

"She just needs that extra care, but at least there's nothing really wrong with her so I'm grateful for that," Peterson said.

Since Josie will most likely spend the holiday in the hospital, Santa and his elf wanted to bring the Christmas cheer to her and her family, coming all the way from the North Pole.

"Yes, it's wonderful," Virella said.

Santa posed with Josie and her family for a picture in the NICU Tuesday afternoon, making memories the family will cherish forever.

"But to have him come here was nice. Definitely heart warming," Peterson said, "At least she had her eyes open to see him!"

Santa and his elf did not stop their journey around the NICU there. They made their way to other families spreading holiday cheer.

"I always feel like the families look forward to this when they can't bring their babies home for the holidays," the elf said.

They stopped by each room, said hello to families and spent time with babies dressed up in their most festive styles.

"It can be a really tough time for families here in the NICU. It's honestly one of the little things we can do," Santa said.

When the babies no longer need to spend time in the NICU, the elf said they are planning something special.

"We're making toys for when they come home we're ready to go," the elf said.

It was a special visit that made a big impact this holiday season, even for the parents.

"That was nice! I haven't seen Santa in years," Peterson said.