Santa spreads Christmas cheer around North Buffalo

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Santa Claus took some time away from his busy schedule at the North Pole to spread some holiday cheer in North Buffalo.

His visit to the Queen City on Friday and Saturday was made possible by the Hertel Business Association.

Salvatore Dentico, Vice President of the Hertel Business Association, said it's all about making neighbors happy, both young and old.

"We do it to see the smiles on these kid's faces and more so the elderly," said Salvatore Dentico. "We're here to spread holiday cheer!"

