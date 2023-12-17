BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This year, a holiday favorite returned. Saturday, many families enjoyed Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park. The annual event allowed guests to see Santa and his reindeer. There were also vendors, food trucks, and music. One guest told us what they were most excited about at this year's event. The next event at Chestnut Ridge Park is a winter hike on the 23rd.
Santa Land returns for the 2023 holiday season
Offers fun holiday activities for the family.
