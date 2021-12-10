Santa Land in Orchard Park canceled Saturday due to anticipated high winds

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that Santa Land in Orchard Park will be canceled Saturday due to anticipated high winds.

Santa Land was scheduled at Chestnut Ridge Park on Saturday.

Due to a High Wind Warning in effect tomorrow (12/11/2021) for Erie County with peak gusts of 65 to 70 mph and expected downed trees & power lines, we unfortunately have to cancel Santa Land at @ErieCountyParks' Chestnut Ridge Park. pic.twitter.com/ingk2UaI8i — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 10, 2021

“With the potential for high winds and the damage they can cause it’s not prudent to have people outside in the park where injury could happen in an instant. This will be a wide-impact storm, so we are concerned not only with the safety of the people who would be at Chestnut Ridge but also those driving to get there through worsening weather,” said Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “In addition, the Erie County Sheriff’s personnel and Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Co. crew who were supporting Santa Land may be needed elsewhere tomorrow afternoon, so we want to keep those assets available to the community. It’s sad and unfortunate that this cancellation is necessary, but safety is always our top priority. We hope to see everyone later in the winter for WinterFest at Chestnut Ridge.”

You can track Saturday's forecast by clicking here.