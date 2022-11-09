Santa Claus returns to Walden Galleria starting November 18

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Santa Claus is comin' to the Walden Galleria!

From November 18 through December 24, Santa Claus will be at his fireside lounge near the Apple Store.

Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here. Walk-up visits are only available as space allows during the day.

The following special events will be held:

Pet Photo Nights: Mondays and Tuesdays (Nov. 28 – Dec. 13) from 5 – 7 p.m.

Bring your furry or not so furry friend(s) to take a picture with Santa. All pets must be on a leash.

Santa Cares: Sunday, December 4 from 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Santa Cares is an event held exclusively for children with sensory disabilities. Held in partnership with Autism Speaks, Santa

Cares takes place during off hours with low lighting and no music. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions forth

needs of individuals with autism and their families.



More information on hours and photo package pricing can be found here.