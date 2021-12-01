Santa Claus leading Seneca One tours this December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man in red is leading Western New Yorkers on tours of Buffalo's tallest building this winter.

Santa Claus and Douglas Development are hosting a "Sip and Stroll" tour of Seneca One Tower this December. Tours start at 5:30 pm on December 1, 9, and 16.

Tours will last about an hour, and include views of the Queen City from over 38 floors up, a look at some brand new tech spaces, visits to Seneca One's many amenities, and your chance to learn about what Seneca One is doing for technology and how you can get involved. The tour will not go on the roof, since Santa doesn't want anyone to mess with his sleigh.

Tickets for the tour cost $15 and includes your selection of beer or wine to enjoy prior to the tour, and the tour ends at the famous Lobby Bar.

You can enter the building at Seneca and Main Street. Anybody over 5 minutes late will be left behind.