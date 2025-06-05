Sanborn woman sentenced after admitting to driving under the influence of cannabis in deadly crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Ninaatikwe A. Hamby was sentenced to 364 days in Niagara County Jail.

According to the DA, Hamby previously admitted to driving under the influence of cannabis when she crashed at the intersection of Walmore and Upper Mountain Roads in Sanborn on February 25, 2024. A passenger in her vehicle was killed in the crash and another was seriously injured.

Hamby pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter in August 2024.