Sanborn woman admits to driving under the influence of cannabis and pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Sanborn woman has admitted to driving under the influence of cannabis and pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in a February crash.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Ninaatikwe A. Hamby pleaded guilty in County Court on Tuesday to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. The DA said Hamby admitted to driving while under the influence of cannabis when she crashed at the intersection of Walmore and Upper Mountain Roads in Sanborn in the early morning hours of February 25. A passenger in her vehicle was killed in the crash.

“The outcome of Ms. Hamby’s decision to drive while under the influence of cannabis was the death of a family member. It just can’t be understated how dangerous it is to drive while under the influence of marijuana. Here the results are the complete devastation of a family.” - Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

Hamby faces up to seven years in prison.