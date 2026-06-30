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Sanborn man sentenced to prison in connection with deadly shooting in June 2022

NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
WKBW
NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that a Sanborn man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting in June 2022.

24-year-old Gabriel Moyer was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter. The DA said Moyer previously admitted to shooting and killing 26-year-old Keith Agee on June 4, 2022, in Niagara Falls.

“The defendant’s violent crime took a young man’s life. The court’s sentence today brings a four-year legal ordeal for Mr. Agee’s family to a close,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said.

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