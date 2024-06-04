'Salsa in the Park' returns to Delaware Park for its 11th season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's time to put on your dancing shoes as a popular event makes its summer return.

Neighbors showed up to Delaware Park on Monday night for the 11th season of 'Salsa in the Park'.

Dancing takes place every Monday until July 8th in the rose gardens. Anyone is welcome attend and you don't need a partner.

We spoke with the event's founder who says the goal is to bring people together.

"I think the world will be a better place a more peaceful harmonious place when more people are partnered to dance for fun," said Sarah Haykel, founder of Salsa in the Park and Salsa for the Soul. "It truly is great for personal growth, community, culture enrichment and celebration so it's a really beautiful thing."

If you don't know how to dance, beginners are welcome and you can learn some skills.

Tickets cost $15 to attend, but students can get five dollars off with their student IDs.