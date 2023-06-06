Salsa in the Park celebrates ten years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Put on your dancing shoes Western New York, Salsa in the Park is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Looking for a fun way to spend your Monday evenings? You can join "Salsa" Sarah Haykel in Delaware Park at the Rose Garden Pavillion to learn all about Latin dance, music and culture on the following dates:



June 19

July 3

July 17

August 7

August 21 (Grand Finale Party)

The class runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 and released at 4 p.m. the day of each class. This year, tickets can only be bought online. You can find tickets and more information regarding the event here.