Sale of the former Christ the King Seminary completed

AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced the sale of the former Christ the King Seminary is complete.

In October 2024 a federal bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the property to the World Mission Society of God, a South Korea-based church. The church’s winning bid for the more than 100-acre property in the Town of Aurora was $4.2 million.

Aurora Town Supervisor Charles Snyder told 7 News in October 2024 he was happy to see it occupied, but made clear the town had no say on who bought it. You can watch our previous report below and read more here. Former Christ the King Seminary in Aurora sold for $4.2 million

The diocese said the Bankruptcy Court has directed that the proceeds of sale be held by the Diocese pending further order of the Court.

The Diocese of Buffalo, having declared bankruptcy and facing hundreds of Child Victims Act lawsuits, closed the seminary in 2020 and put the property up for sale in 2023.