Salamanca Police locate missing 18-year-old

Posted at 1:07 PM, Apr 12, 2021
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Salamanca City Police Department confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that an 18-year-old man, who was missing since Sunday morning, has been found safe.

Police say Zavier Botsford, 18, was last seen on East Jefferson Street in Salamanca, Cattaraugus County, on Sunday morning.

Botsford was considered to be a vulnerable adult, possibly in need of medical attention.

Tuesday morning, the missing persons alert was canceled. Salamanca Police told 7 Eyewitness News Botsford has been found and a wellness check was done. His family has been notified. No more information was given on where he was located.

