Salamanca police investigating after railcars at Salamanca Rail Museum were vandalized

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 23, 2023
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Salamanca Police Department announced it is investigating after all the railcars at the Salamanca Rail Museum were vandalized.

Police made the announcement in a post on the department's Facebook page on Friday and said the incidents occurred "in the last few days."

According to police, three out of four railcars were behind a barbed wire fence and individuals still got into the yard and broke out every single window resulting in over $9,000 in damages.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 716-945-2330 or send a message to its Facebook page.

The museum announced it is taking steps to secure the cars and avoid further damage caused by winter weather as police investigate. A GoFundMe has been established to help raise money to replace windows are other materials that were destroyed.

