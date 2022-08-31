Salamanca man faces several child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Salamanca man is facing several child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 37-year-old Robert Calkins, Jr. with production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the New York State police began investigating Calkins in April 2020 after receiving dozens of reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referencing Calkins as possessing suspected child pornography within his Google accounts.

A search warrant was executed at Calkins' home in September 2020 and four cell phones and an SD card were seized. A forensic analysis allegedly recovered thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including several images that Calkins produced using a minor victim.

Calkins faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.