Salamanca man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a Salamanca man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

35-year-old Robert E. Calkins Jr was arrested Tuesday according to NYSP on four counts of possessing obscene sexual performance by a child. In April 2020 the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation received information that Calkins allegedly possessed child pornography and on May 5 he was indicted in a superior court warrant.

Calkins was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail and is expected to be arraigned later this week.